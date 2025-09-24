Pitts (toe) was limited in practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts was also limited by a toe issue last Thursday, though he sandwiched that session between two full practices and managed to avoid carrying an injury designation at all into Atlanta's loss to the Panthers in Week 3. He'll work to gain similar clearance for Sunday's contest against the Commanders. Through three games this season, Pitts has compiled 15 catches for 135 yards and zero touchdowns on 19 targets.