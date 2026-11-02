Pitts caught two of five targets for six yards during Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pitts was unable to make it four straight weeks with a touchdown, and he was held to two or fewer catches for the first time since Week 3 versus Green Bay. The tight end has exceeded 50 receiving yards just one time over eight contests to open the 2026 campaign, so fantasy managers are pretty reliant on him reaching the end zone. Pitts and the rest of the Falcons' offense will have a good chance to get back on track in Week 9 against the Bengals' inconsistent defense.