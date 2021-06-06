Pitts should work as Atlanta's No. 2 pass catcher from the get-go now that the team has traded Julio Jones to the Titans, ESPN.com reports.

There was some concern about Pitts' target volume when he was selected fourth overall in the 2021 draft to join an offense that was expected to feature two of the league's top receivers in Jones and Calvin Ridley. But Jones' departure should help Pitts immediately carve out a role as the top complement to Ridley. The highly skilled tight end figures to be among the top receiving threats at his position right away. Pitts often was split out wide near the goal line to catch fade routes in the end zone at Florida, and such usage could now be an option as well with no established No. 2 wide receiver on Atlanta's roster.