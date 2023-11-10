Pitts missed Friday's practice for personal reasons but doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Pitts is temporarily away from the team for the birth of his son. It won't impact his availability for Sunday, and if he scores his second TD of the season it's a safe bet the celebration will include some reference to the newborn baby.
