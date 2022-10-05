Pitts isn't participating in the open portion of practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Health is the one thing that's gone right for Pitts this year, while his target volume (5.5 per game) and per-target efficiency (6.8 YPT, 45.5 percent catch rate) have left much to be desired in an offense quarterbacked by a struggling Marcus Mariota. No injury has been reported, but that's the most likely explanation for the tight end's absence Wednesday. If it's nothing serious, Pitts should see more looks this coming Sunday against a stout Tampa Bay defense that typically faces a lot of passes and not as many runs.