Pitts (hamstring) is not practicing Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pitts appears destined to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, as he's coming off three straight missed practices due to a hamstring injury. That would mark the first absence of Pitts' professional career, and potentially even cast doubt on his availability for Week 6. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser will stand to handle increased reps if Pitts is indeed sidelined Sunday, but fantasy managers may want to look to another situation entirely for replacement production at the tight end position.