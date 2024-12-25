Pitts caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

Pitts continued his underwhelming 2024 campaign, hitting his lowest yardage total in a game in which he caught at least one pass. The fourth-year tight end played 30 of the Falcons' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, trailing fellow tight end Charlie Woerner, who finished the contest with 34 snaps. Pitts has not been a trustworthy fantasy option for much of the season, and things won't get much easier for the 24-year-old when the Falcons square off against the Commanders in Week 17.