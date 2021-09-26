Pitts made just two catches on three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Giants.

Pitts showed his big-play ability with a long reception of 25 yards, but the rookie tight end was otherwise not involved much in the passing game. In fact, backup tight end Lee Smith actually scored one of Atlanta's receiving touchdowns, hauling in a one-yarder in the fourth quarter. Through his first three games as a pro, Pitts is yet to find the end zone, but as seen in last week's five-catch, 73-yard performance, the Florida product's upside is something that should keep fantasy owners excited ahead of Week 4's matchup versus Washington.