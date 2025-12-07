Pitts caught six of 10 targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

For the second straight game, Pitts was the favorite target for Kirk Cousins, as the tight end led the Falcons in catches, targets and receiving yards. In the three games since Michael Penix (knee) was lost for the season and Cousins took over at QB, Pitts has posted a 15-197-0 line on 23 targets, giving him some real momentum heading into a Week 15 tilt against Tampa Bay.