Pitts brought in all nine targets for 59 yards in the Falcons' 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pitts led the Falcons in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, as the absence of Drake London (hip) opened up plenty of extra opportunity. Pitts was the only Atlanta pass catcher to truly take advantage, however, working seamlessly with fill-in signal-caller Kirk Cousins on his way to a season-high catch total. After multiple seasons of what has been perceived as underutilization in the passing attack, Atlanta's coaching staff is seemingly prioritizing keeping Pitts involved, as he'll take a 39-344-1 receiving line on 47 targets into a Week 9 road matchup against the Patriots.