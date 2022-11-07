Pitts secured two of seven targets for 27 yards in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Pitts paced the Falcons in receiving yards and tied with Drake London for the lead in targets, but the sparseness of the former tally is a testament to how underwhelming a day it was for Atlanta's air attack overall. The athletic tight end is a victim of head coach Arthur Smith's decision to keep Marcus Mariota in a very strict game manager role, so expectations should be tempered despite what would seem to be a mostly favorable matchup against the Panthers in a Week 10 Thursday night clash.