Pitts finished the 2023 season with 53 receptions on 90 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns across 17 appearances.

Pitts didn't turn in a Year 3 breakout, but he was at least consistent producer, securing multiple receptions in all but one game. Most importantly, Pitts played all 17 games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 11 of the 2022 campaign. Many fantasy managers have abandoned hope of Pitts emerging as a top-tier tight end, but with a healthy offseason and a new coaching staff in place in 2024, the 2021 No. 4 overall pick may be primed to take a step forward during the final year of his rookie contract. However, Jonnu Smith, who flourished during his first campaign in Atlanta, remains under contract for 2024, so he could continue to siphon some targets and opportunities away from Pitts next season.