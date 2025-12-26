Pitts (knee) was limited in practice Friday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts was not listed on Thursday's estimated injury report, so it appears he may have suffered his injury during Atlanta's return to the practice field Friday. As such, the starting tight end's activity level during Saturday's session will need to be monitored closely. Pitts has broken out in a massive way across his last four regular-season appearances, in which span he's averaged just under 100 receiving yards per game and logged four total touchdowns.