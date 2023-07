Pitts (knee) practiced Wednesday, wearing a brace on his right knee, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts was able to run routes with a brace on Wednesday, opening camp as an active participant. The uber-talented tight end is entering his third season in the NFL and he will have his third different opening week quarterback in Desmond Ridder. Pitts underwent MCL surgery in November and he appears on track to enter 2023 fully healthy.