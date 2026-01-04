Pitts secured six of nine targets for 58 yards in the Falcons' 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran tight end played a key role in a Falcons victory that made the Panthers the NFC South champions in the process, leading the way in both receptions and targets on the afternoon. Pitts' Week 18 performance put a fitting cap on a strong stretch run, one that saw him record at least six receptions and 57 yards in five of his final six games. Pitts wrapped up the 2025 regular season with an 88-928-5 receiving line across 17 games, and both his reception and touchdown totals qualified as career-high figures.