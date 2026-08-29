Pitts caught all three of his targets for 59 yards in Friday's 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins.

Pitts has shown excellent chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa during the preseason, accounting for 81 of Tagovailoa's 117 passing yards across parts of two preseason games. It remains to be seen whether Tagovailoa or Michael Penix (knee) will get the starting nod under center for Week 1 against the Steelers. Either way, Pitts is poised to maintain a prominent role on the heels of his 928-yard 2025 regular season.