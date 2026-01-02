Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he's optimistic that Pitts (knee) will be able to suit up for Sunday's season finale against New Orleans, but that the tight end is officially listed as questionable, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Morris offered identical evaluations for top wideouts Drake London (knee) and Darnell Mooney (knee). Pitts fell down to earth during Atlanta's win over the Rams in Week 17, a contest in which he secured just two of three targets for 16 yards while Kirk Cousins completed just 13 passes. Across his prior four appearances, though, Pitts had averaged 98.8 receiving yards per game and totaled four receiving scores. If he's indeed cleared to suit up versus the Saints, the pending unrestricted free agent will have no shortage of motivation to log another performance reminiscent of those four outings.