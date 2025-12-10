Pitts (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts has been listed as limited on all three Week 15 practice reports due to a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air for Thursday. During Drake London's (knee) current three-game absence that is extending to four contests this week, Pitts has been more active in the passing game, with a 15-197-0 line on 23 targets during that span. Assuming Pitts is able to suit up, he'll remain a key target for QB Kirk Cousins.