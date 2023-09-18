Pitts caught two of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

Pitts saw two more targets than he did in the season opener, but his production plummeted. The 2021 first-round pick has all the talent in the world, but he's been an extremely disappointing fantasy option since a dazzling rookie campaign in which he posted 68 receptions on 110 targets for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. He's accumulated just 32 catches on 67 targets for 415 yards over his last 12 appearances. He remains a focal point of Atlanta's passing game, but it's currently difficult to trust any Falcons receiving option in the team's extremely run-heavy scheme.