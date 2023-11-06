Pitts recorded four receptions on five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Pitts' modest stat line was still good enough for his second-best yardage total of the season, while also marking only the second time he's topped 50 receiving yards for the campaign. His most notable gain came on a 27-yard came early in the fourth quarter on a catch deep down the left sideline. The other potential positive was that this was Taylor Heinicke's first full game, perhaps a sign that improved production could be on the way for Pitts.