Pitts (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts has been deemed available for the season finale after he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday following a trio of limited practices during the week. Though the Atlanta coaching staff hasn't specifically mentioned that Pitts will be on a restricted snap count Sunday, fantasy managers should be cognizant that the tight end could carry more playing-time risk than usual since he's nursing an injury and the 7-9 Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention and have little at stake in the season finale. Like Pitts, wideouts Drake London (knee) and Darnell Mooney (knee) were also listed as questionable following Friday's practice but will be available to play in some capacity.