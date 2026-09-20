Pitts brought in one of three targets for 15 yards in the Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Pitts was able to make his mark in the catch column for the first time in the new season, but that one reception turned out to be his only contribution on the afternoon. However, given Cooper Rush and Jack Strand combined to throw for only 145 yards and three interceptions, Pitts' sparse production is largely explained away. The talented tight end figures to see his outlook brighten whenever Michael Penix (knee) or Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) are able to suit up, with a Week 3 Thursday night road matchup against the Packers their next opportunity to do so.