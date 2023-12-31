Pitts posted one catch (on five targets) for five yards during Sunday's 37-17 loss in Chicago.

No matter who's been under center for the Falcons this season, Pitts hauled in multiple passes in each of the team's first 15 games of the season, but Taylor Heinicke misfired on all four of his throws directed at the tight end before Desmond Ridder connected with Pitts for five yards late in the fourth quarter. Instead, Atlanta's offense focused on RB Bijan Robinson (18 touches) and WR Drake London (four catches on 10 targets), with no other player seeing more than RB Tyler Allgeier's six touches. Pitts will look to bounce back Week 18 on the road against a Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-most TDs (seven) to opposing TEs in 16 games on the campaign.