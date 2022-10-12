Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Pitts (hamstring) will resume practicing, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Pitts sat out Week 5 after being sidelined for three straight practices with a hamstring issue, so it will be encouraging to see him handle even a limited session Wednesday. Smith said the Falcons will monitor Pitts in practice throughout the week before making a decision about his availability for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.
