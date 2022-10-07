Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Pitts has missed three consecutive practices due to a hamstring injury, and the question now becomes whether he will manage to recover in time for Week 6 versus the 49ers. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser will work to pick up the slack at tight end versus Tampa Bay on Sunday, but fantasy managers in need of a replacement for Pitts could have better luck perusing the waiver wire than Atlanta's positional depth chart.