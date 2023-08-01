Pitts (knee) ran routes against defenders Monday for the first time this summer, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons are easing Pitts into training camp after last year's MCL injury, with coach Arthur Smith noting Monday that the tight end is on track with his "return to play" plan. Smith also suggested Pitts could take snaps this preseason, though it'll nonetheless be surprising if the 2021 first-round pick makes more than a token appearance. Concern regarding Pitts' fantasy prospects for 2023 has more to do with his lack of production pre-injury last year than any doubt about his Week 1 status; at this point it seems he's healthy and the Falcons are just being cautious.