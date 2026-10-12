Pitts caught five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Pitts scored his first touchdown of the season on a five-yard reception in the second quarter. He has stirred to life after a painfully slow start, recording eight catches for 89 yards and a TD over the last two games after having just two catches for 20 yards through Week 3. Michael Penix sustained a rib injury late in the game, and while Tua Tagovailoa proceeded to throw the game-losing interception in overtime, it's worth noting that Pitts was Tagovailoa's primary target in the preseason. Atlanta's QB situation will bear monitoring ahead of a Week 6 home game against the Bears.