Pitts caught five of nine targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions. He also rushed once for negative-four yards.

Pitts led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but it still wasn't the breakout performance fantasy managers were hoping for. If the tight end starts to see this type of production on a weekly basis, he'll quickly reassert himself as a must-start player moving forward. However, it's worth noting that this was only the third time in Pitts' career that he's garnered nine or more targets. Pitts continues to have immense real-world talent, but he's been a frustrating fantasy option early in his career.