Head coach Arthur Smith said that Pitts (knee) will be on the practice field Wednesday, Justin Felder of Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Pitts will dress for the Falcons' first session of training camp, though he may not be a full participant quite yet. The 2021 first-round pick didn't take part in minicamp due to his ongoing recovery from right MCL surgery, an injury which limited him to just 10 appearances last season. Progressing through training camp without any setbacks would bode well for Pitts, whom fantasy managers are hoping can establish chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder and truly break out in Year 3.