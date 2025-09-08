Pitts brought in seven of eight targets for 59 yards in the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The talented but oft-maligned tight end got his season off to a rousing start, finishing second in receptions, targets and receiving yards on the Falcons for the afternoon while displaying plenty of chemistry with Michael Penix as the latter begins his first full season as a starter. Pitts took full advantage of a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that's notoriously generous to tight ends, however, so it remains to be seen if he can carry the momentum over into a Week 2 road showdown against the Vikings next Sunday night.