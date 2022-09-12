Pitts caught two of seven targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to New Orleans.

Pitts was targeted two times on the Falcons' opening drive, hauling in one catch for 11 yards. He added an eight-yard reception at the end of the first half that set up a last-second field goal from Younghoe Koo. However, the phenom tight end was shutout in the second half as the Falcons offense sputtered, which allowed the Saints to make a fourth-quarter comeback. Pitts tied rookie wideout Drake London in targets but finished fourth on the team in receiving yards behind a trio of receivers -- London, Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge. Due to Pitts' high ADP, his Week 1 performance was disappointing, but his high target share bodes well for a potential bounce-back performance against the Rams in Week 2.