Coach Arthur Smith doesn't expect Pitts' hamstring injury to be a long-term problem, though the tight end won't play this Sunday in Tampa Bay, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

The Falcons seem to be optimistic Pitts will miss only a game or two, but it's hard to know for sure after he was held out of practice all week and then ruled out for Sunday's contest. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser figure to get most of the TE snaps for an Atlanta offense that already was running low on skill-position talent after RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) landed on injured reserve. Pitts' next chance to play is Sunday, Oct. 16 against the 49ers, the second of three straight matchups in which Atlanta faces a 2021 playoff team with a strong defense.