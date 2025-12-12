Pitts brought in 11 of 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The oft-maligned tight end delivered exactly the type of performance that many assumed would be his standard following his selection with the fourth overall pick back in the 2021 Draft. Pitts set new single-game career highs with all three components of his receiving line, and he recorded his touchdown grabs from eight, 17 and seven yards out. He spectacularly snapped a nine-game TD drought in the process, and after topping out at 70 receiving yards over his first 11 games, the fifth-year pro has now recorded at least 82 such yards in three consecutive contests. Pitts will try to put together a fitting encore against the Cardinals when the Falcons pay a visit to Arizona for a Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 21.