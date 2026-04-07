Pitts is present for the start of voluntary workouts Tuesday and is signing his franchise tag with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pitts and Atlanta will still have until mid-July to negotiate a potential long-term deal, but the 2021 first-round pick will now officially sign his one-year, fully-guaranteed $15.05 million franchise tag. The 2021 first--round pick managed a surge of production down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, finishing the year with an 88-928-5 line on 118 targets while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. Pitts' major task this offseason will be to improve his chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix (ACL) and establish a rapport with new QB Tua Tagovailoa.