Pitts (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

With consecutive absences from practice to begin Week 5 prep, Pitts could be in danger of missing the first game of his NFL career. Even if Pitts is able to get back on the practice field Friday to clear up some concern about his status for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, fantasy managers may still have some hesitancy about including the 22-year-old in lineups. Pitts' contributions have been disappointing in three of his first four games of the season, and he's coming off a Week 4 performance against the Browns in which he played just 62 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps while recording one reception for 25 yards on four targets. The fact that he may not be close to 100 percent healthy if he suits up against the Buccaneers may be another reason for managers to consider replacing him in Week 5 lineups.