Pitts caught all five of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders.

The tight end put together his best game of the season as QB Michael Penix posted career-best passing numbers, with Pitts hauling in his first TD of the year on a seven-yard toss in the third quarter. Pitts has seen at least five targets in every game so far and delivered a 20-205-1 line on 24 targets heading into Atlanta's Week 5 bye, putting him on pace for his best campaign since his stunning NFL debut in 2021.