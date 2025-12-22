Pitts corralled seven of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

The Falcons welcomed back No. 1 wideout Drake London (knee) from a four-game absence, but Pitts maintained his elevated role in Atlanta's passing game with Kirk Cousins under center. The 24-year-old Pitts was averaging 8.8 targets in the four games London missed, and the former's nine targets finished only behind RB Bijan Robinson's 11 on Sunday. The 2021 first-round pick is starting to play like one by averaging 98.8 yards with four touchdowns over his last four starts. A red-hot Pitts will attempt to keep things rolling against the Rams next Monday.