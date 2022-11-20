Pitts is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Bears due to a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts took a hard hit after securing an 18-yard catch over the middle and was able to jog off the field, but he went immediately to the locker room. He led the team in targets (five), receptions (three) and receiving yards (43) before exiting, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Atlanta's offense. Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt are candidates for increased snaps with Pitts sidelined, but neither tight end possesses the pass-catching skills that the 2021 first-round pick has.