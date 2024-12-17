Pitts secured all four targets for 28 yards in the Falcons' 15-9 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

The struggling tight end saw a welcome uptick in involvement, even as that came accompanied with a modest receiving yardage total. Pitts' catch and target totals were both team-high figures, and both the reception and yardage tallies also were his best since Week 10. Pitts will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 16 home matchup against the Giants.