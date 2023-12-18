Pitts brought in three of four targets for 37 yards in the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Pitts' catch total, modest as it was, led the Falcons on the afternoon. The third-year tight end also paced the team in targets, with the low bar across all major receiving categories a reflection of the combination of Desmond Ridder's mediocre play and head coach Arthur Smith's conservative offensive mentality. Pitts had eclipsed 50 yards in back-to-back games for the first time this season in Weeks 13 and 14, but his downturn Sunday is a reminder of how difficult it is to trust any component of the Falcons' air attack during the fantasy playoffs.