Pitts caught four of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Pitts led the Falcons in targets, catches and receiving yards as Desmond Ridder threw for only 121 yards in this defensive battle. Atlanta's poor quarterback play coupled with coach Arthur Smith's run-heavy game plans have limited Pitts' effectiveness, as this was only the third time the talented tight end surpassed 50 receiving yards in 12 appearances this season. In Week 14, Pitts will face the Buccaneers, against whom he had three catches for 47 yards in a Week 7 win.