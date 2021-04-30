The Falcons selected Pitts in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Pitts (6-foot-6, 245) is pretty much a one-of-a-kind prospect at tight end, offering both major long-term upside and probably a high floor in the meantime. The Falcons have a long-term need at quarterback and had an opportunity to take one here, but Pitts is so solid as a prospect that this pick is still easily justified. Pitts outplayed pass catchers like 2020 Rams second-round pick Van Jefferson and likely high 2021 pick Kadarius Toney at Florida, yet he doesn't turn 21 until October. With Pitts, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley running routes the Falcons will likely throw more passes with lighter formations than new coach Arthur Smith called in Tennessee. For dynasty league purposes Pitts is in the top three at tight end, and in redraft leagues he might warrant a top-12 spot at the position. His arrival to Atlanta is very good news for Matt Ryan.