Pitts (knee) isn't participating in the Falcons' current minicamp, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

That said, coach Arthur Smith noted that Pitts is "trending in (a) positive direction" with regard to training camp. Assuming no setbacks in his recovery from an MCL injury, the 2021 first-rounder is poised to approach the coming season as one of the Falcons' top weapons in an offense that will also feature wideout Drake London and a running attack headed by the combo of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. During the 2022 campaign, Pitts logged just 28 catches for 356 yards and two TDs on 59 targets through 10 games, but if he's able to develop good on-field chemistry with presumed starting QB Desmond Ridder, a bounce-back effort could be in store for Pitts in his third season as a pro.