Pitts brought in five of seven targets for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-23 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Pitts led the Falcons in receptions and was second and third in targets and receiving yards, respectively. The veteran tight end helped fuel an Atlanta comeback in the fourth quarter with touchdown grabs of 10 and five yards, his second and third scoring catches in the last two games. Pitts has also now posted back-to-back five-catch tallies as a Week 7 home matchup against the 49ers approaches on Sunday.