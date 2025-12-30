Pitts secured two of three targets for 16 yards in the Falcons' 27-24 win over the Rams on Monday night.

Pitts came into the night in the midst of a productive stretch where he'd recorded at least six receptions and 57 yards in four straight contests, but he endured a notable downturn on what was a quiet night for the air attack overall. Taken in the context of Kirk Cousins throwing for only 126 yards on 13 completions, Pitts' modest numbers are a bit more understandable, and he'll look to improve on what is already a career-best 82-870-5 line in the Week 18 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday.