Pitts secured all three targets for 47 yards in the Falcons' 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Pitts finished second in receptions and tied for runner-up status in targets on a night when Michael Penix didn't have to do an inordinate amount through the air thanks to the ground attack's exploits. Despite the relatively modest numbers, Pitts' final line was a vast improvement over his first three games of the season, when he'd mustered just a 2-20-0 line on six targets. Pitts' uptick in involvement could have some sticking power given his rapport with Penix, and the duo will look to continue clicking into a Week 5 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday night.