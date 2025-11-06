London (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

London had his practice reps limited Wednesday due a shoulder issue he may have picked up against the Patriots in Week 9. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against Indianapolis. London tallied 2.0 sacks against New England and could be in line for more defensive snaps if he's cleared to play Week 10.