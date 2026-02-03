London appeared in 13 games for the Falcons in 2025 and finished with 30 tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

London spent the entire 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad and didn't appear in a game that year, but he earned a spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster for 2025 following training camp. He was inactive for three games in the middle of the season, but his two-sack performance against the Patriots in Week 9 earned him some regular playing time over the final half the 2025 campaign. London will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, which would allow the Falcons to match an offer that the 28-year-old receives from another team should Atlanta opt to tender him.