The Falcons placed London (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Thursday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

It's unclear what injury London is working through, but he will be able to participate in practices and preseason games once he's fully healthy. London spent all of last year on the Falcons' practice squad and last saw game action in 2023, when he registered 13 tackles (six solo) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season contests with Atlanta.