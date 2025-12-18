London (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

London popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant. It's unclear whether this shoulder injury is related to anything that caused him to miss time in November, but it's something to keep an eye on in practice Friday, and for his availability in Week 16. The 28-year-old has 21 sacks (14 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one pass breakup in 10 games this season.